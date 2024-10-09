Schools plan ‘Island of Flags’ projects

Students will be participating in an “Island of Flags” project at each public school for Veterans Day.

Individuals and families may sponsor a small American flag in honor or remembrance of a living or deceased U.S. service member.

Each flag costs $5.

A large portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

To purchase a flag, fill out a “Island of Flags” form, available in each school. Put the form and cash of $5 per flag in a sealed envelope with your child’s name and teacher on it.

The envelope should be handed to your classroom teacher by Friday, Oct. 25.

The flags will be planted in front of each school before Veterans Day.

Students do not take the flags home. They are sponsored and repurposed each year at the school.