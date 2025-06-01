Scott’s Fun Run is today

The annual Scott’s Fun Run will be Sunday, June 1 at the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road.

The free event raises awareness of the importance of mental health. It is named for Scott Stalbaum, a 2005 graduate of West Milford High School who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the run at 10 a.m. There also will be a DJ and lawn games.

To register online, go to facebook.com/photo?fbid=641232305566718&set=a.109055682117719

For information, send email to scottsfunrun@gmail.com