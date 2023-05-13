Scott’s Fun Run is today

Scott’s Fun Run, on Saturday, May 13, will honor or remember loved ones with mental health and drug problems.

The free event, which includes a DJ, is from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road.

The first Scott’s Fun Run was held in 2019 after members of Scott Stalbaum’s family, residents and professionals came together to draw attention to mental health and addiction issues. The effort was a collaboration of the Highlands Family Success Center, the West Milford Stigma Free Committee and loved ones of Stalbaum, who died of an overdose in November 2018.

The 2005 graduate of West Milford High School had struggled with addiction for years. Before his death, he had been sober for six months after rehab at Surfside Sober Living in Ventnor City. The scholarship program there enabled him to go to the facility.

All proceeds from Scott’s Fun Run are donated to that fund.

- Ann Genader