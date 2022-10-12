Scout plans additional honor for veterans at local park

Edward Satkowski chose Veterans Park as the location for his Eagle Scout project to honor those of earlier generations who served the nation and kept it safe. A member of Boy Scout Troop 114, he will add flags designating the various branches of the military and add perennial flower beds.

He provided paper copies showing details of his project to council members. The flags will be on 16-foot-tall flagpoles with the American flag visible beside them. Spotlights will shine up on the flags.

Satkowski is looking forward to volunteer help from his troop buddies and friends and the community in general. He listed supplies that will be needed.

Councilman Kevin Goodsir, a member of BPOElks Lodge 2236, advised him to contact the lodge for help. Satkowski can be contacted at 1087 Union Valley Road. West Milford NJ 07480. His email is Edward Satkowski @aol.com.

Mayor Michele Dale said it sounds like a beautiful project. She reported that the VFW Commander said that the veterans group will do maintenance at the park. Dale said as the flags wear out they will be replaced by the township.

Satkowski hoped to have the project completed by Veterans Day but the council felt this is a very short time they were comfortable in setting the completion date for Spring 2023. He said it is not a big project but it requires lots of work.