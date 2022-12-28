Scout troops to recycle Christmas trees

Scouts from Troop 151 will pick up used Christmas trees for chipping and recycling to a local farm.

To reserve a pickup, call 973-557-0554. Reservations are available for Jan. 2, 7 and 8.

The troop asks for an $8 donation for each tree.

Reservations and donations may be made online at www.xmastreepickup.com

Please specify which day you would like the tree to be picked up.

The Cub Scouts of Maple Road Pack 141 also are recycling trees for donations of $10 per tree.

Pickups will be Jan. 7 and 8 and Jan. 14 and 15.

Call 973-997-2854 or send email to MapleRoadPack141@gmail.com with your name, address and phone number as well as the date that your tree will be ready for pickup. The tree must be at the curb on that morning.

Chwecks may be made payable to Maple Road Pack 141 and left in your mailbox on the pickup day.