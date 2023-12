Boy Scouts Troop 151 will pick up and recycle Christmas trees this weekend for a minimum donation of $10.

Trees will be picked up Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7. They should be brought to the curb the night before.

To schedule a pickup, call 973-409-4329 by Friday, Jan. 5 or go online to xmastreepickup.com

The Cub Scouts of Maple Road Pack 141 also are picking up trees Jan. 6-7 and 13-14.

Send email to Mapleroadpack141@gmail.com or call 973-997-2854 to schedule a date.