Scouts rise in rank

West Milford Boy Scouts Troop 44 recently held its spring Court of Honor.

Many Scouts changed ranks during the ceremony.

Denis Welch, Austin Atkinson, Sam Kane, Wilson Kane and Dominic D’Aloia made Scout rank. Braydon Bobrowski, Joey Courtney and Sammy Morgan made Tenderfoot rank. Tommy Crouthamel made 2nd Class rank. Connor Du Bois made Life rank.

More than 25 merit badges were given to the Scouts along with recruiter badges, the National Outdoor Achievement Award, the Camping Award for nights spent out camping, the Totin’ chip and the Fireman Chit.

Scouts who went on camping trips and stayed over in rainy or snowy weather rececived special black and blue beads.

Many Scouts will go to summer camp, where they will take specialized classes to earn up to six merit badges.

For information about joining the troop, contact Scoutmaster Dave Crouthamel at dcrout18@yahoo.com

Meetings are every Wednesday at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, starting in September.