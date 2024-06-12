x
Several teams compete in annual regatta

Greenwood Lake. The race is put on each year by the East Arm Rowing Club.

| 12 Jun 2024 | 10:13
    The winners of the Sullivan Cup for an eight-person rowing team and coxswain. Rowers included Val Zammitti, Jennifer Cardine, Lisette Brown, Stephanie Michaelson, Tina Bossio, Kerri Brown, Kate Winsley and Stacey Miehe, with coaching by Bob Zimmer.
    Winners of the Alex Emodi Memorial Cup for a four-person rowing team and coxswain. Rowers included Mathew Sorrell, Patricia Aspera-Wright, Christine Carter and Patricia Hallman, with coaching by Anthony Paterno.
    A snapshot of the boats mid-race.
On Sunday, June 2, the East Arm Rowing Club held its annual Sullivan Cup Regatta in Greenwood Lake on the arm of the lake, the culmination of a six week rowing program sponsored by the club. The Regatta ran from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. and featured 10 different races, where two boats raced at a time.

Jean Zimmer, the starter of the races, lined up the boats and started the races with a bullhorn from the committee launch boat. Cate Cody was the captain driving the boat and Brian Walk was the race time master.

The winners of the Sullivan Cup, an eight-person crew, were: Val Zammitti, Jennifer Cardine, Lisette Brown, Stephanie Michaelson, Tina Bossio, Kerri Brown, Kate Winsley and Stacey Miehe, with coaching by Bob Zimmer.

The winners of the Alex Emodi Cup, a mixed four person rowing team, were: Mathew Sorrell, Patricia Aspera-Wright, Christine Carter and Patricia Hallman, with coaching by Anthony Paterno.

The regatta also included a women’s team of four round, with the winning team sponsored by The Last Whiskey Bar: Kathy Campagna, Bonnie Werk, Terry Lindsay and Dianne Tarantino, with coaching by Barbara DeStafeno.