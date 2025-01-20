Severe cold follows snowstorm

Monday, Jan. 20 is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 23, after a storm Sunday, Jan. 19 brought several inches of snow.

Wind chill values will be between zero and 10 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Monday night is forecast to be mostly clear, with a low near 4. Wind chill values will be between -5 and zero.

High temperatures Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 are predicted to be in the mid-teens, then climb to the mid-20s through Friday.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, 7 inches of snow was reported in Kinnelon, 6.3 inches in Ringwood and 5.5 inches in Butler, the NWS said.

Schools, government offices and some businesses are closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

Because of the storm, garbage and recycling pickup Monday is suspended. Pickup will be Saturday, Jan. 25 instead.

