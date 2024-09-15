Shelter’s Dog Walk fundraiser today

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society’s (WMASS) annual Dog Walk is planned Sunday, Sept. 15 at Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes a stroll, contests and prizes, treats, and give-away and branded merchandise for sale.

It also will feature a Best Costume contest for dogs (and people), a new photo booth for selfies, and a dog behavior question-and-answer session by Canine Cooperative.

Contest and raffle prizes will include a large-screen smart television, dog-themed gift baskets, free grooming and kennel stays, and veterinarian gift cards provided by event sponsors Ellie’s Grooming, StoneHill Estates Kennel, TYCO Animal Control Services, West Milford Animal Hospital and State Farm insurance, which offers pet insurance. Jenti Jewelers is offering a $300 gift certificate as a raffle prize.

Dog goodie bags, water and snacks, and treats will be free to attendees. WMASS merchandise will be available for purchase.

“Our annual Dog Walk is a fun day at Wawayanda for people and pets,” said Paul Laycox, WMASS president. “The event brings our community together and is an opportunity to make new friends, gain valuable dog-training tips and possibly win some exciting prizes.

“Last year’s costume contest had more participants than ever and was over the top creatively - dress up again. The addition of a selfie photo booth adds to the excitement for attendees. We’re grateful to our sponsors for again supporting our Dog Walk and shelter.”

As an all-volunteer organization, WMASS relies on donations to operate the shelter.

The walk is open to the public for a suggested tax-deductible donation of $10 per dog; people are free.

Tickets are available at the event or in advance at the shelter on Lycosky Drive, West Milford, and from WMASS volunteers.

For information, call 973-728-2859 or go online to westmilfordanimalshelter.org