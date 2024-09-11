Short-term rental permit revoked

The Township Council recently revoked the short-term rental permit for the home at 100 Tintle Ave. because of activity inconsistent with the Township Code and permit provisions, officials said.

According to the resolution, passed unanimously July 17, the action was taken after the town received “substantiated complaints” on May 4, May 9, June 15, June 18 and June 22 about activity at the address.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said there was a stabbing stemming from a domestic dispute at the address April 18, just days before the short-term rental permit was granted April 25.

Mayor Michele Dale explained the initial permitting process.

“Unbeknownst to the town, they were operating without a permit,” she said. “An incident happened, which can happen at any address, and it was determined they were operating as a short-term rental without a permit. They came into compliance by doing things like getting inspections and then the application for a short-term rental was granted.

“As for specific information related to a stabbing, I cannot comment on that. You will have to contact the Police Department for that information.”

A voicemail message left for Police Department seeking comment about the alleged stabbing on Monday, Sept. 9 had not been returned as of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

When asked for the name of the owner of 100 Tintle Ave., Township Clerk William Senande said, “The township no longer provides property owners’ names in order to ensure compliance with Daniel’s Law. However, such information is still readily available online on various websites.”

Two such searches, including one on njpropertyrecords.com, show Tamer Mohamed and Gabriela Lindenau are the owners.

The revocation lasts for one year.

Councilman Matthew Conlon did not vote on the permit revocation because he was absent from that meeting.