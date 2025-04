The West Milford First Aid Squad will hold a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 3 at 619 Ridge Road.

Standard paper boxes used for personal papers cost $12 each and larger boxes used by businesses and corporations cost $17 each.

Early-bird drop-off is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The boxes must be tapped and signed.

For information, send email to WMFASEvents@gmail.com or call Allison Truland at 973-826-0572.