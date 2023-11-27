Skylands Manor hosts Holiday Open House this week

The Manor House at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, will be decorated floor to ceiling for the Holiday Open House from Thursday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

This year’s theme is “Holiday in the Highlands.”

The Gift Shop and Holiday Café also will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. those days.

The cost of a self-guided tour is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students, and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are admitted free. No baby strollers are permitted in the manor.

The cost is $8 per person for groups of 10 or more Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

An evening reception is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Reservations are required. The cost is $50 for members and $55 for guests and nonmembers.

To purchase tickets, call 973-962-9534 or go online to www.njbg.org