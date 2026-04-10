Space backs bill to boost school aid in Highlands, Pinelands districts

State Sen. Parker Space announced he is supporting new legislation aimed at providing financial relief to school districts in the Highlands and Pinelands preservation areas.

The measure, titled the “Fairness for School Districts in Development Restricted Areas Act,” was introduced by State Sens. Anthony M. Bucco and Latham Tiver as part of a broader effort involving legislators, school officials and parent advocates.

Since 2016-17, Vernon has lost a cumulative state aid amount of approximately $45,930,277, according to Vernon Township school officials.

According to West Milford Township School District Superintendent Brian Kitchin, the district has lost over 60% of state funding, totaling $8.74 million annually since 2015, causing the district to raise the local tax levy by $8.9 million annually.

Unlike other districts, West Milford cannot respond to funding losses by expanding ratables because 100 percent of the municipality lies within the Highlands Preservation Area – a constraint imposed by state policy for the benefit of the region.

The bill would increase state aid to districts that face funding challenges because they cannot expand their tax base due to development restrictions imposed under the Highlands Water Protection Act and the Pinelands Protection Act.

Supporters say those restrictions limit a municipality’s ability to grow ratables — the property values that generate local tax revenue — leaving school districts with fewer options to close budget gaps.

“Families in the Highlands region are being squeezed by a system that ignores the realities of living in development-restricted communities,” Space said. “When state-imposed restrictions limit a town’s ability to expand and develop, the school aid formula should account for that so schools don’t get shortchanged in state funding.”