Spadea campaigns in West Milford

Bill Spadea, a candidate for governor in the Republican primary June 10, campaigned Saturday, April 26 in West Milford.

He spoke for about 40 minutes and answered questions from residents at Dino’s Deli on Cahill Cross Road.

Dino Marletta, owner of the deli, provided free food during the lunchtime visit.

“My wife, Jodi, and I had toured areas, including West Milford, last year after severe storms that left debris and other problems,” Spadea said after his talk. “We saw how the state had been neglecting the area and other towns. I was incensed and further determined to run for governor and to stand up and make good on all things that should be delivered to the residents of these areas and all of New Jersey.

“Small towns make up (the) fabric of New Jersey. I’m here today to reassure the residents of West Milford and other towns that they will get the support and attention they deserve with me as governor.”

Spadea and three others - Jack Ciattarelli, Jon Bramnick and Mario Kranjac - are competing in the primary. Six candidates are running in the Democratic primary.