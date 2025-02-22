Sponsors for day campers sought

The West Milford Department of Community Services and Recreation is seeking sponsorships for children to participate in Bubbling Springs Day Camp this summer.

Some children need the experience of a week at summer camp, but their parents have limited resources and they would have little or no access to summer supervised activities without scholarships.

The camp costs $242 a child per week; however, any donation would be a great help.

Donations may be mailed to Community Services and Recreation Department, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 or dropped off at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road in the outside drop box. Please make checks payable to WMCSR.

For information, call Flo McClellan at 973-728-4219.