Sponsors sought for campers

The West Milford Department of Community Services & Recreation is asking members of the community to sponsor a child to participate in Bubbling Springs Day Camp this summer.

Without scholarships, some children would have little or no access to summer supervised activities.

The camp costs $242 a week. However, donations of any size are welcome.

They may be mailed to West Milford Recreation Center, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 or dropped off at the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road. Please make checks payable to WMCSR.

For information, call Flo McClellan at 973-728-4219.