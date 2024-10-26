Spooktacular is today

The eighth annual West Milford Spooktacular will be Saturday, Oct. 26.
It includes a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of West Milford High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road, and Haunted Hallway from 5 to 8 p.m. at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.
The Trunk or Treat is free.
The Haunted Hallway costs $7 and time slots must be ordered in advance. Buy tickets online at search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/macopinmiddle/buy-tix
The event is hosted by the Macopin and WMHS Student Councils in association with the West Milford Police Benevolent Association, Police Department and township Community Services/Recreation Department.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated.