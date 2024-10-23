The eighth annual West Milford Spooktacular will be Saturday, Oct. 26.

It includes a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of West Milford High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road, and Haunted Hallway from 5 to 8 p.m. at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

The Trunk or Treat is free.

The Haunted Hallway costs $7 and time slots must be ordered in advance. Buy tickets online at search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/macopinmiddle/buy-tix

The event is hosted by the Macopin and WMHS Student Councils in association with the West Milford Police Benevolent Association, Police Department and township Community Services/Recreation Department.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated.