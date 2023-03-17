Spring Car Trek highlights Highlands reservoirs

The New Jersey Highlands Coalition will hold its annual Spring Car Trek on Saturday, April 15.

The trek, called “Reservoirs of the Highlands,” will focus on the critically important reservoirs that provide clean, healthy drinking water to Jersey City, Newark and dozens of communities throughout northern New Jersey.

The accompanying tour packet shares insights into the natural and human history of numerous sites throughout Morris and Passaic counties while drivers and their companions enjoy a relaxed weekend drive on scenic back roads.

The trek route is being finalized, but it will begin with check-in at 10 a.m. at the Reservoir Tavern in Boonton and will conclude at about 1 p.m. near West Milford.

Tickets are $35 per two people, a driver and a navigator, for each vehicle. There is a suggested donation of $10 for each additional attendee. Discounts are available for students and electric vehicles.

For information, go online to https://njhighlandscoalition.org/spring-car-trek-reservoirs-of-the-highlands/?fbclid=IwAR3ysRTRKRW7XghRSHxNvBqPgU_VU4et6iIaWRMNcIJlNA6kqXeXf_9OPMY