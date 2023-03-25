St. Patrick’s Day Parade is today in Ringwood

The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ringwood will be Saturday, March 25.

It is Passaic County’s only St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade honorees:

Grand Marshal: Mayor Michael Curley of Suffern, N.Y.

Outstanding Citizen: Richard “Pep” Peplowski.

Parade Dedications: Bonnie LaSala and Kipp Kretschman.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with a traditional Irish Mass at St. Catherine’s Church, 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood.

Immediately after Mass at 9:45 a.m. is the annual Unity Breakfast at the St. Catherine’s Parish Center, directly behind the church. The breakfast is sold out.

Parade participants must arrive for staging at noon at the TD Bank North access road, 145 Skyline Drive.

The parade will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and is held rain or shine.

A Family Celebration takes place at St. Catherine’s Parish Center immediately after the parade. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Entertainment will include performances by the McLoughlin Step Dancers, Pipe Bands and a DJ.