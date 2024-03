The Ringwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

It will be held rain or shine.

Staging will be at noon at the TD Bank North access road at 145 Skyline Drive.

The grand marshal is Jack Fehrenback of Ringwood, and the Outstanding Citizen is Christos Stillianessis, who owns the Lakeside Diner in Ringwood. The parade is dedicated to Roger Redner.