The Stonehill Pottery Shop’s Holiday show is the weekend before Thanksgiving and the weekend of Thanksgiving, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, and the weekend of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The show will also be open on Sundays, Nov. 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Maria Glaser-Roeser is the owner of the pottery shop in her home for over 30 years. It is filled with handmade functional and decorative wares of many different colors and styles. Many pieces are under $35 and make wonderful gifts to suit anyone’s taste. This year’s show includes other crafters selling organic soaps,lotions,raw unfiltered honey, packaged homemade cookies and pumpkin breads,stained glass ornaments,and hand-painted wine glasses.

Shoppers may sip on hot apple cider and nibble on cookies while they browse.

This small local business is located in Maria Roeser home at 145 Union Valley Rd. Newfoundland.