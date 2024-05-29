Storm knocks out power

A powerful storm early Thursday, May 23 knocked down trees, which took out power lines and closed roads for much of the day.

Some residents in Upper Greenwood Lake did not have electricity for several days.

The West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported that a storm moved through the Upper Greenwood Lake, Greenwood Lake and Awosting sections May 23.

“This storm was determined by the National Weather Service to be straight line winds. The storm has destroyed several homes, damaged hundreds more, destroyed vehicles and caused extensive power loss for several thousand people.”

Township officials made bottled water and dry ice available to residents without power after the storm, and they were invited to charge their devices first at the municipal building and later at the West Milford Township Public Library.

Officials also warned residents whose homes were damaged to deal directly with their insurance companies.

“We have received reports that several disaster restoration companies have been soliciting residents who suffered storm damage,” said an OEM alert sent Saturday, May 25. “These companies are telling people they were sent by the insurance company.”

On May 25, Orange & Rockland Utilities was preparing to replace 16 power poles, an OEM alert said.

About 1 p.m. May 23, O&R reported more than 1,000 customers without power in Upper Greenwood Lake. At that time, outages also affected nearly 700 customers in Hewitt; nearly 450 in Sterling Forest, N.Y.; and more than 550 in Greenwood Lake.

About noon Friday, May 24, O&R showed no power outages in Upper Greenwood Lake, although residents said hundreds of customers there were still without electricity.

O&R reported about 50 customers without power May 24 in Hewitt and about 250 in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Many roads were closed the morning of May 23, but most had reopened by late that afternoon.

At 7:17 a.m. May 23, the National Weather Service issued an updated weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Passaic County.

”At 7:17 a.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Upper Greenwood Lake, or near West Milford, moving east at 40 mph,” the alert said.

On Monday, May 27, Mayor Michele Dale said West Milford officials are working with local legislators, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5; state Sen. Anthony Bucco; and Assembly members Aura Dunn and Christian Barranco “to address the devastation and provide support to our community.”

They planned to meet Tuesday, May 28.

“We are committed to supporting our community through this difficult period and will continue to provide updates as we work towards recovery together,” she said.