Street Fair kicks off summer season

The Village of Greenwood Lake begins its summer season each year by closing off a quarter mile stretch of Windermere Avenue, and setting up dozens of vendors. On June 14, 2025, artisan craft vendors and an enormous range of food and beverage specialties (including Italian and Polish food specialties, food trucks, distillers, breweries, and vendors of homemade sangria) were included.

The Boy Scouts from Troop 121 displayed their wood crafting skills with birdhouses, bird-feeders, and Adirondack chairs, while live music kept the crowd energized throughout the day. Restaurants along the street offered delicacies from their kitchen, too, and many of the local not-for-profit organizations had 50-50s and numerous branded objects with their logo on it.

Sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Street Fair is only one of several events held in the community throughout the year. The strength of the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce lies within the community and its members. There are over 50 businesses that are contributing to the future of the Warwick Valley Region. As the voice of the business community, the Chamber works to partner with member businesses, individuals and organizations to accomplish what no individual or single business can do alone.

For more information about the Greenwood Lake Chamber, log onto https://gwlnychamber.com/events/.