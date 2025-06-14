Street fair, old-fashioned baseball game today

Greenwood Lake is preparing for the annual influx of vacationers eager to enjoy the benefits of the largest freshwater lake in Orange County, N.Y.

The village police department will present a boater safety course from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 11 at the Greenwood Lake Courthouse.

A license is required for everyone operating a boat this year. Those age 10-18 may operate a boat with a license without paying a fee. Adults must pay a $10 fee to the state.

To enroll or for information, call the Greenwood Lake Police Department at 845-477-9211.

An Olde Time Baseball Game is planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Brian Bennett Field, behind CVS on Windermere Avenue. It was part of Greenwood Lake’s centennial celebration last year but was canceled because of rain.

Teams are the Flemington Neshanock Base Ball Club and the Enterprise BBC. The players will wear 19th-century uniforms and play by that period’s rules without any protective gear.

Also June 14, the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Street Fair, with dozens of food and craft vendors on Windermere Avenue.

The village has published its calendar for free Waterfront Park concerts, with the first one June 28. Free fireworks for the Independence Day celebration will be Saturday July 5, with a concert by Ladies of the 80s that evening.

The Lakeside Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Winstanley Park. Vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts.