Student artists honored at library reception

WEST MILFORD. The work of about 30 elementary and high school students has been on display this month.

| 26 Mar 2023 | 05:53
    Nathan Niskayuna, 10, poses with his artwork and recognition certificate and his parents, Dan and Stacey. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    West Milford High School senior Daphne King, 17, who is also a member of the National Art Honor Society, with her imaginative work of art. Shewas among other high school students who helped mount, frame and hang the artwork at the library.
    Myla Finamore, 9, stands before her painting on display at the library.
    Zoey Grieb, 6, was among the student artists recognized for her talent.
    Valentina Montoya, 11, showcased ‘Midnight City’ at the art show.
    Veronica Gensheimer, 8, points out her colorful artwork.
    Student artists and art teachers attended a reception Saturday, March 25 at the Township library.
    Fifth-grader Nathan Niskayuna poses in frsnt of his artwork with Jessica Ziegenbalg, who teaches art at Paradise Knoll and Apshawa elementary schools.
Young artists from the West Milford Township School District proudly displayed their work before parents, siblings, teachers and members of the public during a reception Saturday, March 25 at the West Milford Township Library.

Held in conjunction with Young Art Month and the National Arts Honor Society, the gallery exhibit featuring creative submissions by about 30 elementary and high school students has been on display this month.

“West Milford’s art students and teachers are excited for the opportunity to work with the Township Library for this exhibition,” said Jennifer Monego, a high school art teacher who set up the show at the library with other teachers.

“Celebrating Youth Art Month has always been important to the district because it highlights our exceptional visual and performing arts and our outstanding music program.”

Artwork on display was uniformly mounted, framed and hung in the library’s second-floor foyer and adjacent hallway by high school students who are members of the National Art Honor Society. They included senior Daphne King, 17, who had a work of art in the show.

“In celebration of Youth Art Month, the West Milford Township Library is proud to support young artists with this amazing student art show,” said Karyn Gost, the library director.

“The excitement on their faces when they see their art displayed in the gallery is priceless. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the schools, promote art and bring the public into the building. I look forward to this being an annual event.”

The public is invited to attend the All-District Arts Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the high school.