Student artists honored at library reception

Young artists from the West Milford Township School District proudly displayed their work before parents, siblings, teachers and members of the public during a reception Saturday, March 25 at the West Milford Township Library.

Held in conjunction with Young Art Month and the National Arts Honor Society, the gallery exhibit featuring creative submissions by about 30 elementary and high school students has been on display this month.

“West Milford’s art students and teachers are excited for the opportunity to work with the Township Library for this exhibition,” said Jennifer Monego, a high school art teacher who set up the show at the library with other teachers.

“Celebrating Youth Art Month has always been important to the district because it highlights our exceptional visual and performing arts and our outstanding music program.”

Artwork on display was uniformly mounted, framed and hung in the library’s second-floor foyer and adjacent hallway by high school students who are members of the National Art Honor Society. They included senior Daphne King, 17, who had a work of art in the show.

“In celebration of Youth Art Month, the West Milford Township Library is proud to support young artists with this amazing student art show,” said Karyn Gost, the library director.

“The excitement on their faces when they see their art displayed in the gallery is priceless. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the schools, promote art and bring the public into the building. I look forward to this being an annual event.”

The public is invited to attend the All-District Arts Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the high school.