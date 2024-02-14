Student artists show work at library

The West Milford Township Public Library in partnership with the school district’s arts program again is displaying the work of 34 student artists from all grade levels.

The work is in the second-floor gallery at the entrance of the Joan Oberer Children’s Room.

The items were unveiled during an art show, ceremony and reception Saturday, Feb. 10 at the library.

The student artists received certificates of participation from art teachers with their families and friends present.

Each professionally framed work of art identifies the student artist and school.

The artwork will be on display during regular library hours in February and March. March is designated as Youth Art Month and celebrated nationally and in the district to promote the arts and art education.

“On behalf of our school art teachers and students, I want to thank everyone who came to our student show at the West Milford library,” said Jennifer Monego, a West Milford High School art teacher.

“The event is a great opportunity to showcase the skills of our kindergarten-through-grade 12 art students and what we do in our classes. I also want to thank the library team for their partnership and participation.

“Our young artists have really worked hard and we as teachers have done our utmost to develop lesson plans that build their skills, confidence and pride. The students compete and work with all kinds of different media to learn, grow and heighten their abilities.”

Library director Karyn Gost said, “I am very pleased that the library is partnering once again with the West Milford schools’ Art Department in presenting a student art show for Youth Art Month.

“We have many talented young artists in our community, and I am grateful for their impressive contributions to this year’s exhibition. We welcome members of the community to visit the exhibit in the gallery and hallway on the second floor of the library.

“The student art display is one of many programs at the library available for young adults and children of all ages.”

More artwork will be on display at the All-District Arts Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at West Milford High School.

The performing and visual arts event will feature the high school chorus and band, color guard, theater productions and more.