Students join National Junior Honor Society

Macopin Middle School recently hosted the 2025 National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony.

Seventh- and eighth-graders were chosen based on their high academic standing and demonstration of outstanding leadership and citizenship both at school and in the community.

Students must begin their school and community service in sixth grade to be considered.

The students inducted are Anthony Accavallo, Meghan Allwood, Jonathan Andrade, Ryan Bauer, Dean Becker, Isabella Campos, Trevor Cooper, Claire Dolisi, Elizabeth Donnelly, Lillian Down, Samantha Frank, Emma Gibson, Isabel Gibson, Natalie Goodrich, Shane Goodrich, William Graves, Kaylee Hallahan, Emma Hoffmann, Sarah Igielski, Emily Jakobczuk, Michael Jakobczuk, Jason Janis, Riley Kapral, Elizabeth Kinney, Griffin Kleinfelder, Mackenzie Lamb, Ethan Lasenick, Maxwell Lizza, Logan Lombardi, Olivia LoPresti, Zoe Manger, Alexia Manon, Ava Martin, Vanessa Matlosz, Riley McCall, Lucas McCrum, Brynn Melillo, Jocelyn Moore, Juliette Mucklow, Alexis Nemeth, Ethan Ness, Kayla Pengitore, Dalayna Perez, Andrew Quinones, Samantha Ramos, Logan Rembrandt, Camryn Scarlett, Regan Sharpe, Peyton Sibley, Madison Stitzel, Pola Szarek, Thomas Tufaro, Emma Wartownik and Adriana Yodice.