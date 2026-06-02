Students, seniors connect at intergenerational breakfast

Students from Roots and Wings Academy joined local seniors for an outdoor bagel breakfast May 29, creating an opportunity for intergenerational learning and conversation.

During the event, students prepared questions about what school and daily life were like when the seniors were young. The seniors, in turn, asked students about their experiences growing up today, leading to a lively exchange of stories and perspectives.

The breakfast was co-sponsored by the Highlands Family Success Center.

Founded by Jenny Mills, Roots and Wings Academy is a private school serving about 30 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. In addition to academics, the school emphasizes leadership, responsibility, nature-based learning and community engagement.

Organizers said the event reflected the school’s mission of building meaningful community connections while giving students an opportunity to learn directly from older generations.