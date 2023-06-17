Students suspended for 3 days after prank

Students involved in a prank at West Milford High School were suspended for three days, according to media reports.

In a letter to the West Milford community, Board of Education president Kate Romeo said the names of the students and the disciplinary actions against them would not be released because of their confidentiality rights.

She stressed that the school administration is in charge of discipline, not the school board.

“Last week’s ‘prank’ at West Milford High School went too far,” Romeo said. “The magnitude of the mess made by the students cannot and will not be ignored. Nor will the disruption to the learning environment of our students.”

A video posted June 9 on TikTok shows the aftermath of the prank in the school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Matthew Strianse reportedly denied that the prank resulted in damage to expensive equipment.