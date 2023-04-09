Swim team at Bubbling Springs canceled

West Milford officials have canceled the Devil Rays swim team at Bubbling Springs.

“We are in the process of re-evaluating the program, equipment that needs repair, and other activities that can take place at the lake,” Dan Kochakji, the township’s community services and recreation director, wrote in a message to swim team members three weeks ago.

“After reaching out to several local swim teams/lakes in the area, we are excited to announce that anyone wishing to join the Dolphins Swim Team at Lake Stockholm is welcome. Registration for their swim team opens in May.”

Several residents spoke at the Township Council meeting March 15 to protest the decision.

The council meets next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

A Facebook group called Save the West Milford Devil Rays also has been formed.