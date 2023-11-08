x
Taking care of Old Glory

Upper Greenwood Lake /
| 08 Nov 2023 | 01:03
    Anthony Rogosich, John Zimmermann and George Wilde replace a tattered American flag at the top of Moe Mountain in Upper Greenwood Lake on Oct. 30. Jennifer Tebbetts Hoffman accompanied them a day after Anthony and Cathy Rogosich saw the torn flag. Solar lights also were attached to the site. (Photo provided)
