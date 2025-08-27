Tales of Upper Greenwood Lake

Andrew Quirk highlights people and places in Upper Greenwood Lake in his new book “Dynamite Pleasure Lake.”

While spending a year doing research and writing, he found information predating the New York Daily Mirror newspaper advertisements for building lots priced at $97.50 that have been a subject of earlier writing about the community.

The first ad appeared June 15, 1932, and Quirk has included photos of the 16 subsequent ads in his book.

He has tried to sketch life as it was in Upper Greenwood Lake from the early 1900s until the outbreak of World War II.

A member of the board of trustees of the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association, Quirk is dedicated to organizing a committee to plan and present events celebrating the 100th birthday of Upper Greenwood Lake and the community that surrounds it.

He is donating funds from book sales to help finance the birthday observance in 2032.

Copies of the book are $25 each. Send email to Office@uglpoa.com to arrange for buy one.

‘Pleasure lake’

The title of “pleasure lake,” used by early developers, signifies a place of happy vacation memories, weddings and honeymoons, picnics, camping, learning to swim and waterski, and going fishing with grandpa.

In the 1930s, some state officials visualized something different.

Among the interesting facts and events in book is the information that someone in Trenton insisted that the term “pleasure lake” be eliminated with its existing purpose as a real estate development.

Quirk also expands on the reference to dynamite in the title, telling of a box of the explosives being abandoned on common land near the lake in 1932.

Perhaps largely unknown is the fact is that before the water body known as Upper Greenwood Lake was created, the property was a popular hunting ground.

Indians lived in “long houses” before the European settlers arrived and Longhouse Road is a reminder of that.

Before the lake existed, the area was known as Black Creek Swamp.

Before constructing a dam for the lake could begin, trees, wild plants and underbrush had to be cleared. Quirk reports about the pressures done to get that part of the job done; the result of those pressures carry over to today.

The book includes copies of four Passaic County maps from 1818 to 1910 with the names of places, natural features and property owners.

There also is a new look at personalities involved in creation of Upper Greenwood Lake and its community. They include Ira Moe, a colorful and controversial man who apparently had a dark side that may be new to local historians.

From Isle of Man

Quirk moved to the United States from the United Kingdom in 1984. He and his wife, Patricia, became naturalized citizens in 1999.

He is Manx, meaning he was born on the Isle of Man, a fiercely independent nation. It has the oldest continuous parliament in the world, founded by Vikings who invaded the Celtic people - a story in itself.

A retired physical therapist, Quirk moved to Princeton after working at Oxford University. Later, he and his wife ran a physical therapy practice in Maplewood for 36 years.

The couple moved to Upper Greenwood Lake 12 years ago. He soon became a member of the property owners association’s board; he is chairman of the dam, environmental and bulkhead committees.

The couple also volunteers at the Treasures thrift store on Lincoln Avenue in Hewitt.

“I have always been interested in history, and I think that Greenwood Lake is a unique place,” Quirk said.

He said New Jersey does a poor job of maintaining or advertising its historical and natural treasures, resulting in loss of tourism dollars.

“Other states do a far better job and citizens benefit. I would like to see changes to this reality and also see Hewitt furthering ecotourism.”

Patricia Quirk is an award-winning artist who has enjoyed painting the beauty of the world around her, including Upper Greenwood Lake. Her work is online at Patricia-Quirk.com.