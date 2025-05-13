Talk on adolescent development tonight

Teen mentor and parent coach Maggie DiPasquale will discuss how screen-based childhoods are reshaping adolescent development at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 in Rooms 6-7 of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

She also will share practical strategies for parents to support their children’s emotional and mental well-being and will answer questions.

Register is required. Go online at wmtl.org/event/the-impact-of-the-phone-based-childhood-with-maggie-dipasquale

For information, call 973-728-2822.