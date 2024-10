Allison Smith, an anesthesiologist at Red Bank Animal Hospital, will talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

She often lectures on the best practices for veterinarians to manage surgical pain and treatment of chronic pain.

Her talk is free but seating is limited.

Please call Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital at 973-728-2233 to reserve a seat.