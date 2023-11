Benjamin Davidson of Eclipse Specialty & Emergency Pet Care in Whippany will discuss common toxins affecting dogs and cats at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The board-certified veterinary criticalist will talk about how to treat the toxins and how to prevent them from affecting pets.

The free event is sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital.

To RSVP, call 973-728-2233.