Talk on groundwater contamination Monday

A New Jersey licensed water consultant will speak at the June 3 meeting of the West Milford Environmental Commission.

John Palmieri, a certified water professional and owner of AquaDoctor, will give a presentation on groundwater contamination.

A recent investigation by the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection (DEP) has uncovered suspected contaminated wells in the vicinity of Broadway Street, Glen Drive and Otterhole Road as well as other locations throughout the township.

Twenty township property owners have been notified by the DEP that their potable wells are suspected of containing elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanonic acid (PFOA), two known cancer-causing compounds.

The DEP is scheduled to take water samples from the wells in late June.

Palmieri will discuss contamination issues in West Milford and what residents can do if their well is contaminated.

The Environmental Commission meeting will be held in the main meeting room of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.