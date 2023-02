Talk on honeybees planned Feb. 18

A talk on the ABC’s of Honeybees.will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens in Ringwood.

Certified Master Beekeeper Frank Mortimer will introduce the world of honeybees and beekeeping and their life story. He is the author of “Bee People and The Bugs They Love” and an adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program.

The talk will be at the Carriage House.

The cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers; free for children younger than 12. Snow cancels.

Other February events scheduled:

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19: Family Winter Woodland Hike.

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands. Learn about the plants and animals on a hike designed to fit the group. Free. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain or excessive cold cancels.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: Owls of New Jersey.

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society offers an indoor presentation on these important raptors, touching on the many different species that inhabit this region. No live specimens. Free. At the Carriage House Visitor Center.

The NJBG is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter. Admission and parking are free. It is located on Morris Road in Ringwood. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org