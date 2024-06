Nature Connection of West Milford is hosting a public education session at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Nicholas Valerio, section fire warden at the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, will discuss how to enjoy outdoor fires safely this summer.

Typically, the West Coast of the United States sees major forest fires every year. In 2023, the East Coast saw major fires as well.