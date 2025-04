Don McGowan of the Seeing Eye, one of the world’s most renowned guide dog schools, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

He will discuss the school’s Puppy Raiser Program, in which families help raise future guide dogs.

The talk is sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital.

To reserve a seat call 973-728-2233.