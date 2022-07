Once there was a lady, known locally as “Aunt Jenny,” who successfully spearheaded efforts to earn much-needed church funds by holding annual rummage sales. Although many people in today’s West Milford Presbyterian Church congregation never met her, they are aware of her projects from those who do remember the dedicated lady who gave tireless efforts to benefit her church. Aunt Jenny died in West Milford at age 102 in 1988.

Every now and then when a rummage sale or similar event is being planned, the name of “Aunt Jenny” comes up. In September 2021, “Aunt Jenny’s Attic” boutique in the parish house opened. So who was this notable woman whose name still adorns these fundraising efforts?

“Aunt Jenny” Hedgecock Baker was born 136 years ago in Liverpool, England. The year was 1886. She worked in a florist shop to earn the $110 needed for her passage fare on the White Star HNS liner the “Baltic” to travel to America. At the time this was the world’s largest ship. In 1910 when the ocean liner docked in New York City, Jenny Hedgecock was greeted by her three brothers who were welcoming her for what was supposed to be a brief visit with them in the United States. But she fell in love with the country and decided to stay and not return to England.

Her first job in the U.S. was as a companion to Mrs. Warren B. Sage, a 91-year-old senior citizen. The Sage family became attached to Jenny and after the lady died, Jenny remained with them for the next 33 years. Jenny proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1919. From that time on she voted for her favorite candidate in each election.

Not previously married, Aunt Jenny was 70 when she became the bride of Claudius Baker on July 5, 1955. The wedding followed a courtship of 40 years. When the couple moved to Pinecliff Lake in 1940, Aunt Jenny, a lifelong Presbyterian, joined the West Milford Presbyterian Church congregation.

After her husband died, Aunt Jenny made her lifelong wish to do more traveling come true. Her West Milford friend Florence Terhune traveled with her to Europe and her travels also took her to Hawaii, Australia, the Fiji Islands, and New South Wales. But she always returned to her West Milford home.

The success of Aunt Jenny’s church rummage sales are now part of West Milford history. It was a popular social event. She organized the first summer sale at her church in 1954. By 1971 the sales brought $20,000 to the church treasury. People continued to look forward to shopping at the summer rummage sales that lasted three or four days. The sales continued for 68 years. The latest one was recently held.

Aunt Jenny was never one to let anything go to waste. When her sale ended, she would contact the Salvation Army and a truck from Paterson would arrive to take unsold items for possible use somewhere else. After the cleanup, she would immediately start collecting items for the next year’s sale.

When “Aunt Jenny” observed her 99th birthday, unfortunately, the celebration had to be at Chilton Memorial Hospital. She was reported to be suffering from what was termed by authorities as “a mild bout with pneumonia.”

Sitting up in her bed, she spoke about things — past and present — and well represented the descriptions of her by friends who said she was “bright as a button,” “sharp as a whip,” and “fit as a fiddle.” She was proud of birthday cards from President Ronald Regan and President Jimmy Carter. Her positive attitude and ambition to get done what has to be done and her love of America are her unforgotten legacy.