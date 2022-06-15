x
Three local scouts win coveted silver award

The girl scout cadettes earned the award by making blankets and donating them to the West Milford Animal Shelter

    Girl Scouts Zoe Lisbona, Emma Morgan and Gretchen Ileczko hold up their hard earned Silver Award certificates.
    Girl Scouts Emma Morgan, Gretchen Ileczko, and Zoe Lisbona donated the blankets to the shelter last year.
    Girl Scouts Emma Morgan, Gretchen Ileczko, and Zoe Lisbona donated the blankets to the shelter last year. ( West Milford Animal Shelter)

Three independent girl scouts from the West Milford area recently earned the highest award a girl scout cadette can achieve: the Silver Award. Scouts Zoe Lisbona, Emma Morgan and Gretchen Ileczko earned the award for their hard work making blankets for the shelter cats at West Milford Animal Shelter (Lycosky Drive, West Milford).

At the time of the donation, the shelter said on social media, “We are so grateful to these lovely ladies for thinking of our shelter and hand making comfort for our furry residents. Our supporters are amazing!”

The Girl Scout Silver Award is meant to give cadettes the chance to show their leadership and organization skills, as well as their determination and dedication to improving their community.