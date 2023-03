A Thrift Clothing Day for the entire family is planned Saturday, March 25.

Free clothing will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Highlands Family Success Center, 1801 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

The center is working with Nick’s Hope on the event.

Donations of children’s clothing are needed. Bring them to Nick’s Hope at Milton Shopping Plaza, 5716 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, or call (201) 650-0699 if you need them to be picked up.