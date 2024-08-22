Tiny art on display at library

Ten people took part in the West Milford Public Library’s first Tiny Art Show.

The library gave out about 20 kits with paints and small canvases earlier this summer and asked that the finished canvases be submitted by Aug. 1.

The ones that came back are on display in the Young Adult section of the library through the end of this month.

Theresa McArthur, supervising librarian, said the project is considered a success. ”As we’re building our teen programming, we’re seeing more and more participation so this was definitely encouraging. ...

“Doing programs like that definitely helps us connect to them and get them in here.”

She said the library is likely to offer the activity again.

Some patrons have come in specifically to see the exhibit, she added.