The West Milford Division of Solid Waste & Recycling would like to remind those living in the vicinity of Storms Island Road that the dumpsters there are only for residents residing on Storms Island. All other residents are required to use trash cans located at their residences. Anyone caught illegally dumping garbage in the dumpsters will be subject to a $2,500 fine. For questions or concerns, contact the town department at 973-728-2724.