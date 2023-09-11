Town-wide garage sale is this weekend

West Milford will hold the 10th annual town-wide garage sale Sept. 15-17.

Every year, the township allows residents to hold garage sales on one weekend in September without requiring permits or township-approved signs.

Sales are permitted between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17.

To participate and have an address listed, residents are asked to complete the service request on the township website at www.westmilford.org under the link for “Annual Town-wide Garage Sale.”

The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 8.

The address list will be available on the website beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Township signs may be used and will be available for purchase for $1 each.

For information, call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702. Calls will be answered and/or returned from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays only.