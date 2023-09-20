Township celebrates Steines’ life

Firefighters and other first-responders, township officials and employees, and residents saluted Fire Commissioner Edward Steines during a memorial service Sept. 2.

Steines, who also served as director of the West Milford Department of Public Works and coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management, died Aug. 16 at age 64.

The celebration of his life was held at the firehouse of Fire Company #4.

Mayor Michele Dale told the crowd that Steines served the township for nearly 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.

”Words cannot do justice to the impact and legacy of service that Ed Steines has left behind. Your service to our community and your spirit and kindness will never be forgotten.”

He became a volunteer firefighter in 1979. “He also volunteered as a first-aid provider whenever he was needed,” Dale said.

He started working for the township in 1985.

Dale read a Facebook post by Steines’ daughter Rachel, who described him as “our superhero, our role model, our devoted supporter and someone who loved us for who we are, imperfections and all.”

”He was always there for a laugh, a bit of advice or a hug.”

She and her sisters recalled him drugging the dog to ensure that the first Christmas that his grandson Hunter spent with the family was perfect. “That’s the kind of person he was, always looking out for everyone.”

Fire Marshal Michael Moscatello said he and Steines has a great working relationship. “During the nine-plus years that I knew Ed, he was not only a co-worker but a great friend.”

When Moscatello went through tough times, “Ed was there to give me advice, just to talk and listen.”