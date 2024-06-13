Township Council makes mayor full-time

The Township Council approved a resolution appointing Mayor Michele Dale to serve full-time at its meeting Wednesday, June 12.

In March, the council approved two ordinances to permit council members to determine if the mayor is full- or part-time each year and setting the salary for a full-time mayor. The second ordinance sets the salary range for a full-time mayor at $90,000 to $135,000 plus benefits and pension.

Before the votes, several residents had expressed opposition to the proposed ordinances.

In addition to the sharp increase in the mayor’s salary, which would be far above the average income of township residents, opponents said West Milford does not need a full-time mayor in addition to a full-time township administrator.

Others said allowing the council to decide each year if the mayor’s position is full- or part-time would hurt the mayor’s independence.

Melissa Brown Blaeuer, who ran for mayor as a Democrat last year, presented a petition signed by nearly 950 residents opposing the two ordinances.