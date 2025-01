The Township Council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

Councilwomen Marilyn Lichtenberg and Ada Erik, both Republicans, will be sworn in to new terms on the council.

They defeated two Democrats and an independent candidate in the Nov. 5 election.

The reorganization meeting will be followed by a regular council meeting.